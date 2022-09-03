Trump Calls Biden ‘Enemy of the State’ at First Rally Since FBI Raid, Accuses Him of Delivering Most ‘Hateful’ Speech Ever By a President

At his first rally since the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump took aim at President Joe Biden and the Democrat’s recent warnings about “MAGA Republicans.”

Speaking to supporters in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday, the former president addressed Biden’s primetime speech by deeming it the “most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by a [U.S.] president.”

Trump claimed Biden was “vilifying 75 million citizens, plus another probably 75 to 150 [million], if we want to be accurate about it, as threats to democracy and as enemies of the state.”

“You’re all enemies of the state,” he told the crowd to boos against Biden. “He’s an enemy of the state if you want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him and the group that control him, which is circling around him. ‘Do this, do that, Joe.'”

Trump railed against the speech further, saying it was nothing but “hatred and anger” from the president. He also noted the red background for the speech, which numerous critics have mocked and criticized.

“How’d you like the red lighting behind him like the devil?” Trump asked the crowd.

At another point during the Save America rally, Trump addressed the Mar-a-Lago raid, calling the investigation into whether he mishandled classified documents “one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history.” In Truth Social posts about the raid, he has called the investigation a “witch hunt” and referred to the original search warrant as “prosecutorial misconduct.”

In a speech this week in Philadelphia, Biden referred to Trump and “MAGA Republicans” as a growing threat to the country.

“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” the president said.

Watch above via Newsmax

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com