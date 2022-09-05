Trump Complains the Country is ‘Unfair and Broken’ Because Biden’s Home Was Never ‘Raided or Broke Into’

Former President Donald Trump opened his Labor Day observations Monday morning by asking why federal authorities have not yet “Raided or Broke into” the homes of Hunter Biden or, perhaps even more importantly, the house of Joe Biden, which he then called a “treasure trove.”

Trump appears to be under significant legal pressure for several reasons, not least of which came on Friday when a Department of Justice filing revealed that over 40 classified folders were seized from his Mar-a-Lago home during a search and seizure on August 8th. The 40+ classified folders, however, were found empty, as the actual classified contents had gone missing.

So taking a page from his well-work “the best defense is a good offense” playbook, Trump is speciously trying the old playground tactic of saying, “I’m not the one. YOU’RE the one,” but his logic is sadly off here. First, a screenshot of his posting on Truth Social”:

So let’s break this down. Trump opens by alleging the living quarters of his son and former First Lady Melania Trump were “riffled through,” which I am sure is an unfortunate and even traumatic experience to endure. However, the search warrant was served after multiple efforts to retrieve government documents that Trump should not have possessed. So a search of the Mar-a-Lago home seemed justified.

Trump then claimed that “despite proven high crimes and treason,” there was never a raid into the home of Hunter Biden, who — and this is important — never served as the President of the United States. Trump then suggests that there is evidence — in his mind at least — of treason at the homes of Hunter and Joe Biden, which would justify a break-in or raid by federal authorities.

Of course, that’s not how the Justice Department works. There is a series of investigative and legal protocols that must be strictly followed before authorities are allowed to serve a search warrant — to call for a raid into a political opponent’s home — only because they are politically opposed to you — reveals a stunning lack of understanding of the U.S. legal system and is far more in line with an authoritarian regime. Or you could maybe call sort of fascist. Let’s say it’s “semi-fascist” and leave it there.

Trump followed with another angry harangue:

Trump is blasting a “Weaponized Justice Department & FBI” literally minutes after suggesting the very same.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com