‘He Was Attacking the Entire Party!’ Fox’s Karl Rove and Juan Williams Clash Over Biden Calling MAGA Philosophy ‘Semi-Fascism’

Fox News’ Karl Rove and Juan Williams heated up as they debated whether President Joe Biden insulted the entire GOP by condemning “MAGA Republicans.”

Rove and Williams appeared on Fox News Sunday for a panel discussion, and the two wound up discussing Biden’s appearance at a fundraiser for Democrats last week in Maryland. It was during this appearance that Biden offered a malediction of the political philosophy held by former President Donald Trump and his allies.

“What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden said, as reported by Politico. He subsequently called out “extreme” Republicans by saying “It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”

Biden followed that event with a campaign rally where he told a crowd of people there are “not many real Republicans anymore,” and “I respect conservative Republicans. I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.” Since then, Fox News has repeatedly attempted to compare Biden’s remarks to Hillary Clinton infamously referring to Trump’s supporters as “deplorables.”

When Jennifer Griffin, who anchored Fox News Sunday this week, asked Williams for his take, he answered by referring to the efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn democracy leading up to the events of January 6th.

“I think if people behave that way, then they can expect to be called semi-fascist, because it’s anti-democratic action,” Williams said. “You are acting against the Constitution of these United States, and I think…without being dramatic, that’s how democracy dies. they were trying to undermine, to subvert this constitution.”

Williams concluded by emphasizing that Biden did differentiate between “conservative Republicans” and MAGA Republicans. Rove was then asked whether Democrats are energized to turn out in November — but he wound up doubling back to accuse Biden of “attacking Republicans generally.”

“He was not talking but the people who assaulted the Capitol…He was attacking the entire party!” Rove said. He further accused Biden of breaking his inaugural promise to unite the country as president.

“But Karl,” Williams interjected, “he said clearly ‘I’m not talking about conservative Republicans.'”

“No he didn’t say that,” Rove insisted. “Those words never passed his lips.”

The two talked over each other, though Griffin quickly took charge of the conversation and moved ahead.

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

