President Donald Trump sent out a tweet on Sunday morning which seems to have his first ever public admission that President-Elect Joe Biden defeated him in the 2020 election.

The statement came as Trump tweeted a monologue from Jesse Watters monologue where the Fox News opinion host asserted that Biden “didn’t earn” the presidency and “thought he was gonna lose.” Trump tweeted out a multitude of clips from Watters and Jeanine Pirro, but the most interesting one was the clip that Trump retweeted while saying “[Biden] won because the Election was Rigged.”

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Trump’s tweets have already been flagged by Twitter as misinformation since he continues to claim without evidence that the election was “rigged” and corrupted by voter fraud. The president once again ran with his conspiracy theory about the voting machine company Dominion changing thousands of votes, but those claims have already been dismissed even by the Trump-friendly show Fox & Friends.

