Trump Declares ‘I Concede NOTHING!’ After Twitter Has a Field Day With Him Saying Biden ‘Won’

By Josh FeldmanNov 15th, 2020, 9:33 am

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump, amidst yet another baseless claim about an election so rigged it was supposedly stolen from him, tried to clean up an earlier tweet of his Sunday morning saying, of Joe Biden, “He won.”

“He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!” Trump tweeted.

The “he won” part dominated social media this morning, given how Trump had yet to formally concede that he lost the election:

The president clearly noticed, because he took to Twitter again to declare in all caps, “RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN!”

Trump then tweeted “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING!”, before going on to again push the claim the election was “rigged.”

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

