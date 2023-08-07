Trump Ramps Up Assault on ‘Liddle’ Mike Pence Over ‘Disloyalty’ After Siccing a Mob On His Ex-Right Hand Man

Former president Donald Trump continued his assault on his ex-right hand man on Monday morning, castigating Mike Pence for his “disloyalty.”

“I never said anything bad or even slightly inappropriate to Liddle’ Mike Pence,” asserted Trump on Truth Social. “What I did do was make him, over the many people who wanted it, Vice President of the United States. Disloyalty in politics is alive and well. MAGA!!!”

On Saturday, Trump lost it on Pence over his criticism of Trump’s behavior in the wake of the 2020 presidential election and the lead up to the January 6 Capitol attack that saw rioters chanting “Hang Mike Pence” as Trump lambasted his own vice president on Twitter.

“WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side. I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was ‘too honest,'” he wrote, again on Truth Social. “He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!”

According to the federal indictment of Trump for his post-election attempt to overturn its results, Pence was evacuated from the Capitol on January 6 just one minute after Trump excoriated him for for failing to aid that attempt.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution,” tweeted Trump.

Pence has minced no words in his critiques of his old boss since this latest indictment — the third leveled against Trump this year — was unsealed.

“Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” read a statement released by Pence. “Our country is more important than one man. Our constitution is more important than any one man’s career. On January 6th, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will.”

Pence has also indicated that he would be a witness in Trump’s trial and lamented that “the president was surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers that kept telling him what itching ears wanted to hear.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com