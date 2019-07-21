comScore

Trump Continues Attack on Dem Congresswomen: ‘I Don’t Believe’ They’re ‘Capable of Loving Our Country’

By Ken MeyerJul 21st, 2019, 8:45 am

Once again, President Donald Trump is going on the offensive against Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley.

As Trump comes off a week of controversy for his racist tweets and the “send her back” chants at his most recent campaign rally, he is again calling the four representatives “weak & insecure people” who are incapable of loving America.

The president also took aim at Washington Post over a report released on Saturday that described how his remarks caused an firestorm for Trumpworld as his friends and allies tried to do damage control after his initial “go back” tweets. The report says the Trump Campaign was “caught off guard” by his remarks, plus it described a litany of named and unnamed GOP figures trying to find ways to deal with the fallout from the chants.

And finally there’s this:

Seems like someones not excited for Robert Mueller‘s incoming testimony.

