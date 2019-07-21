Trump Continues Attack on Dem Congresswomen: ‘I Don’t Believe’ They’re ‘Capable of Loving Our Country’

Once again, President Donald Trump is going on the offensive against Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley.

As Trump comes off a week of controversy for his racist tweets and the “send her back” chants at his most recent campaign rally, he is again calling the four representatives “weak & insecure people” who are incapable of loving America.

I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019

The president also took aim at Washington Post over a report released on Saturday that described how his remarks caused an firestorm for Trumpworld as his friends and allies tried to do damage control after his initial “go back” tweets. The report says the Trump Campaign was “caught off guard” by his remarks, plus it described a litany of named and unnamed GOP figures trying to find ways to deal with the fallout from the chants.

The Washington Post Story, about my speech in North Carolina and tweet, with its phony sources who do not exist, is Fake News. The only thing people were talking about is the record setting crowd and the tremendous enthusiasm, far greater than the Democrats. You’ll see in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019

And finally there’s this:

Presidential Harassment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019

Seems like someones not excited for Robert Mueller‘s incoming testimony.

[Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

