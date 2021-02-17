Former President Donald Trump returned to TV Wednesday for multiple interviews paying respects to Rush Limbaugh. In all of those interviews so far, he has continued to make outright false statements pushing the baseless claim the election was stolen from him.

On Newsmax, Trump told host Greg Kelly “we did win the election, as far as I’m concerned” and said “it was a stolen, fixed, rigged election.”

At another point as he went on a tangent about Hillary Clinton, he continued his election lies as he mused about whether the 2016 Democratic candidate is upset people didn’t “create votes” for her.

Meanwhile, over on OAN, as Trump talked about Limbaugh, he said that the late radio host agreed with him that “we were robbed” and that the election was rigged.

The Trump team’s repeated false claims about the 2020 election were rejected over and over and over in court, but he kept repeating them anyway, and his continued attacks over the election riled up supporters to the point where a mob of them stormed the Capitol on January 6th. Trump even pushed the lie that the election was stolen in a video he released during the riots at the Capitol.

