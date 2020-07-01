President Donald Trump dismissed current national polls that show him trailing in double-digits to the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden during an interview with America This Week host Eric Bolling.

The Sinclair Television host and ally of President Trump interviewed the commander in chief outside the West Wing Wednesday afternoon and suggested that current polling that showed the president trailing were wrong in the same way that they were in 2016.

Trump said “The fake polls, I call them fake polls, they’re suppression polls, they’re meant to dampen the enthusiasm of your voters, of your people because we have tremendous enthusiasm. You know we are up 30 points in enthusiasm—that’s a very important number—in enthusiasm over Biden.”

“Take a look at boating, there are thousands of boaters all over the country…Trump! Trump! We Love Trump,” he noted to illustrate the enthusiasm. “Motorcycles, you look at all of the motorcycles all over the highway… Bikers for Trump.” He went on to list construction workers and police force members that he believes are enthusiastic supporters of his campaign.

Watch above, via Sinclair Broadcasting.

