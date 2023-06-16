‘VERY Small Brain’: Trump Loses It on Ex-Chief Of Staff John Kelly For Brutal Comments on His Indictment

Former President Donald Trump went after his former White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly on Friday in a post via his social media platform, Truth Social.

Following Trump’s arrest and indictment earlier this week on 37 counts of mishandling classified documents, Kelly told the Washington Post that his former boss was “scared shit-less,” despite his cheerful demeanor at a café and speech hours after his arraignment.

“This is the way he compensates for that. He gives people the appearance he doesn’t care by doing this. For the first time in his life, it looks like he’s being held accountable. Up until this point in his life, it’s like, I’m not going to pay you; take me to court. He’s never been held accountable before.”

Trump responded to Kelly, a former Marine Corps general who initially served as his Homeland Security secretary before moving up to the top job at the White House:

John Kelly pretended to be a ‘tough guy,’ but was actually weak and ineffective, born with a VERY small “brain.” He had a hard time functioning in a political world, and was truly an exhausted and beaten man when I fired him. In the end he was a ‘mummy’ who sat in his office and stared at the ceiling – he was ‘shot.’ I’ll never forget how his very nice wife told me that ‘John loves you, and respects you more than anyone, he will always say the BEST things about you.’ Oh well, so much for that!

In the past, Trump has taken aim at other former members of his administration since leaving office, including his other former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney who he referred to as “perhaps the dumbest person” and a “born loser.”

Additionally, Trump called his former national security John Bolton a “moron” and former Defense Secretary James Mattis “the world’s most overrated general.” However, more recently Trump labeled his former press secretary Kaleigh McEnany “milktoast” [sic] over her coverage of the GOP primary between him and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com