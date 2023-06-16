Fox News Host Rips Trump For Attacking Yet Another of His Former Officials: Next Admin Would Be ‘Even More Chaotic’

Fox News radio host Guy Benson has had enough of Donald Trump “trashing” the top officials who served in his administration, claiming that Trump’s next admin would be “even more chaotic” if he won in 2024.

“Trump is *constantly* trashing his own top administration officials — including his VP, multiple cabinet secretaries & even Kayleigh. Endless, exhausting drama and grievance. Swing voters are sick of it. And if he somehow won, his admin would be even more chaotic & ineffective… ”

Trump is *constantly* trashing his own top administration officials — including his VP, multiple cabinet secretaries & even Kayleigh. Endless, exhausting drama and grievance. Swing voters are sick of it. And if he somehow won, his admin would be even more chaotic & ineffective… https://t.co/bEzRyl73AQ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 16, 2023

Benson followed that tweet up with another, adding to his argument:

…because many talented people would look at his conduct in recent years & say ‘no thanks.’ You can’t dismantle the ‘deep state’ through angry social media posts & you certainly can’t do it when you’re out of power, having lost another election.

The Fox personality’s tweet was in response to a Trump Truth Social post about his former chief of staff John Kelly:

John Kelly pretended to be a “tough guy,” but was actually weak and ineffective, born with a VERY small “brain.” He had a hard time functioning in a political world, and was truly an exhausted and beaten man when I fired him. In the end he was a “mummy” who sat in his office and stared at the ceiling – he was “shot.” I’ll never forget how his very nice wife told me that “John loves you, and respects you more than anyone, he will always say the BEST things about you.” Oh well, so much for that!

Trump ostensibly went off on Kelly after his former chief of staff was quoted in a Washington Post article following Trump’s arraignment on 37 federal charges:

‘He’s scared s—less,’ said John Kelly, his former chief of staff. ‘This is the way he compensates for that. He gives people the appearance he doesn’t care by doing this. For the first time in his life, it looks like he’s being held accountable. Up until this point in his life, it’s like, I’m not going to pay you; take me to court. He’s never been held accountable before.’

In his tweet, Benson referenced Kayleigh MacEnany, Trump’s former White House press secretary, who is now a co-host on Fox News’ Outnumbered. At the end of May, Trump lashed out at “Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ [sic] McEnany” for giving out “the wrong poll numbers.”

Earlier, Trump Trashed former national security advisor John Bolton, along with another of his former chiefs of staff, Mick Mulvaney, calling him a “born loser.” That Truth Social post came after Mulvaney told Fox News, “I’m not interested in backing a loser” in the 2024 Republican primary.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com