Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL), who has been accused of stealing $5 million in relief funds for personal use, could face an expulsion vote on Monday.

Last month, a House Ethics subcommittee composed of eight bipartisan members found Cherfilus-McCormick guilty of 25 out of 27 counts of ethics violations for embezzling millions from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A committee sanctions hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 21.

In November, the Justice Department also charged Cherfilus-McCormick, her brother and two others of stealing the funds and engaging in campaign violations. If convicted of the 15 charges, she could face up to 53 years in federal prison.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) told reporters on Tuesday that he believes there is consensus among Congress for Cherfilus-McCormick’s expulsion.

“I have been a zealous guardian of due process around here,” Johnson said in a statement shared by The Hill. “I do think certainly on Cherfilus-McCormick, the Ethics Committee has gone through all of its processes, and they found some alarming facts. I think the facts are indisputable at this point, and so I believe it’ll be the consensus of this body that she should be expelled. I mean, that certainly rises to the level that’s needed.”

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) has already filed a resolution to expel her, and it is reportedly set to move to the House floor upon the completion of the sanctions hearing Monday.

His resolution is being backed by fellow House members, including Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), who took to X on Tuesday to warn Cherfilus-McCormick of what is to come.

“We have your expulsion vote ready to be called up on the 21st,” she wrote. “Either resign or be expelled. Those are your two options. So America is tracking: Sheila stole $5 million in FEMA funds.”

Cherfilus-McCormick has denied the allegations made against her.

The push for her expulsion comes amid a major shakeup in Congress after both Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Tony Gonzales (R-TX) resigned amid allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

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