Trump Eulogizes Diamond By Saying He Hardly Knew Silk, Ranting About the 2020 Election, and Complaining About the Length of the Funeral

Former President Donald Trump went into several strange tangents about himself and his own self-interests on Saturday during the funeral for Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway in North Carolina.

Hardaway — who comprised half of the conservative commentary duo Diamond & Silk — died earlier this month from unknown causes. She and her sister, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, were among Trump’s most vocal supporters, having visited him at the White House and rallied on his behalf before he announced Hardaway’s passing on Truth Social.

Trump presided over Hardaway’s memorial service, which Richardson used to push unsubstantiated claims about coronavirus vaccines. Richardson and Hardaway were outspoken anti-vaxxers, and they were cut from Fox Nation years ago for spreading conspiracy theories about Covid-19.

As Richardson spoke, she described how Trump treated her and Hardaway “just like the other children: Eric, Don Jr., Tiffany.” When Trump spoke later, however, he weirdly told the mourners that Richardson never made an impression on him until that day.

After Silk goes on and on about how much she loves Trump and all the great times they had together, Trump gets up and says this: “I knew Diamond, but I didn’t know Silk at all. I just learned about Silk. You’re fantastic.” pic.twitter.com/jgReN5hW5C — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 21, 2023

“The world has lost one of its brightest stars,” Trump said. “But I see that we have another star who was equal to, but she stepped up and she is different. I’m serious, I thought I knew them both, I didn’t. I knew Diamond, but I didn’t know Silk at all. I just learned about Silk. You’re fantastic, you’re going to carry on beyond, beyond anybody’s wildest imaginations.”

After this belittlement for Hardaway’s partner-in-crime, Trump went on to — once again — claim without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from him. This was accompanied by Trump breaking from the Hardaway honorifics in order to rail about the state of the country on a variety of fronts.

“How do we stop the cheating? How do we stop it where you get more votes, but you still don’t win?” Trump whined. “The answer is the Republicans have to get tougher, the top people have to get tougher, and you have to really swamp ’em.”

Trump concludes his moving eulogy to Diamond by saying the 2020 election was stolen from him, and Republicans have to get a lot tougher so they can swamp the Democrats in 2024 so they can fix the country. pic.twitter.com/vJ3TE0PdNz — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 22, 2023

On top of all that, Trump seemed to complain that the funeral turned out to be longer than he thought it would be.

They told me, just give me a little time. I’ve got a lot of people waiting for me back in a place called Palm Beach, Florida. They said give me a little time. What do you think it’ll take? About 15 – 20 minutes, in and out. I said ‘Well it could take longer.’ This is a little longer than 15 minutes, right?

I can tell you one thing for sure, because he said it himself 5 times, Trump was definitely NOT expecting to sit through 3+ hours of hymns and stories at Diamond’s memorial service today: “They said about 15-20 minutes, in and out. This is a little longer than 15 minutes, right?” pic.twitter.com/IZgRioU3Iq — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 22, 2023

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com