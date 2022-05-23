Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Dr. Deborah Birx on his Truth Social account Monday morning, falsely suggesting he fired the former White House coronavirus task force coordinator.

Birx recently published a book on the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Silent Invasion: The Untold Story of the Trump Administration, Covid-19, and Preventing the Next Pandemic Before It’s Too Late. In it, she reveals details that do not paint the former president in a terribly kind light, including on the time he suggested the consumption of disinfectant as a way to treat the virus.

Trump thoroughly mocked his former aide on Monday, saying she “lost all credibility when she told people, in the strongest of terms, NOT TO TRAVEL DURING A MAJOR HOLIDAY because of the China Virus. She then traveled a very long way to be with a large number of people within her family. What she did was so shameful and egregious that her own family actually turned her in. So cool! How much do they hate her?”

Trump is referring to a 2020 trip in which Birx traveled from Washington to Delaware to spend Thanksgiving with her family. Trump has been previously called out for embellishing the details of this episode.

Trump also turned surprisingly personal at the end of his missive, stating Birx “had few dresses, many scarves, and no ‘class,” before adding “I said, You’re Fired!!”

Viewers of the competitive reality shows, The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice, will recognize that final phrase as Trump’s tagline. He did not, however, fire Dr. Birx. She served in her role until the end of the Trump administration.

