Former President Donald Trump appears to be in a dark place. The evidence? A July 4th message he sent via his social media platform TruthSocial in which he went ALL CAPS and hit out at January 6th committee member, Rep. Liz Cheney.

Trump delights in insulting his political foes, but this Independence Day salvo appears next level, even for him. Opening with “despicable human being Liz Cheney,” the 45th president quickly revealed why he is so upset, adding that the Wyoming Republican “keeps saying” that “HER Fake Unselect Committee may recommend CRIMINAL CHARGES against a President of the United States who got more votes than any sitting President in history.” Trump wrote:

Warmongering and despicable human being Liz Cheney, who is hated by the great people of Wyoming (down 35!), keeps saying, over and over again, that HER Fake Unselect Committee may recommend CRIMINAL CHARGES against a President of the United States who got more votes than any sitting President in history. Even the Dems didn’t know what she was talking about! Why doesn’t she press charges instead against those that cheated on the Election, or those that didn’t properly protect the Capitol?…..

What could have possibly raised Trump’s ire? According to the Associated Press, Cheney believes criminal referrals to the Department of Justice could soon follow. Hope Yen writes:

The committee has been intensifying its yearlong investigation into the Jan. 6 attack and Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The next hearings will aim to show how Trump illegally directed a violent mob toward the Capitol on Jan. 6 and then failed to take quick action to stop the attack once it began. Over the weekend, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee’s vice chair, made clear that criminal referrals to the Justice Department, including against the Republican former president, could follow.

If Trump is trying to convey a sense of grace and lack of worry over the Jan 6 committee proceedings, this messaging is the opposite of what he should be doing. But perhaps he no longer has any advisors willing to tell him that this message was a bad idea, or even, you know, he lost the 2020 election?

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com