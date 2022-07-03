Fox’s Kurtz: Trump’s Attacks on Cassidy Hutchinson Show Her Testimony ‘Broke Through’ to Conservatives

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz assessed that former President Donald Trump’s offensive against Cassidy Hutchinson is proof her testimony resonated among conservatives.

The MediaBuzz host joined Mike Emanuel on Fox News Sunday for a panel discussion on Hutchinson’s bombshell revelations to the January 6 Committee. Asked for his thoughts on Hutchinson’s impact, Kurtz remarked on how Hutchinson gave her testimony “under oath,” and “some of her ex-colleagues, I think, should also come and testify under oath if they want to challenge” her.

Kurtz was speaking to Hutchinson’s testimony about how Trump allegedly had a violent altercation with his security detail as he demanded to go to the U.S. Capitol before his supporters went on to lay siege to the building. Trump loyalists Robert Engel and Tony Ornato are reportedly preparing to dispute that part of Hutchinson’s testimony, and the ex-president went on an online rampage against her over the weekend.

It is Trump’s attacks on Hutchinson, however, that prompted Kurtz to determine that her testimony struck a chord.

Here’s how we know her testimony broke through: Donald Trump is calling her a “wacko,” a leaker, and a liar. Secondly, some conservative commentators who have been dismissing the whole committee as a clown show, attacking her credibility and defending former president. But there’s a split on the right. Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s guy, former acting White House chief of staff, saying he believes Hutchinson.

Kurtz’s remarks come as Hutchinson’s testimony raises questions about Trump’s grip on the Republican Party, and whether the GOP will nominate him to run for president again despite all the damaging revelations about his connection to the storming of the Capitol.

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

