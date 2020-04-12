comScore

Trump Goes After Chris Wallace in Continued Attacks on Fox News: ‘Worse Than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd’

By Josh FeldmanApr 12th, 2020, 4:19 pm

President Donald Trump went after Fox News’ weekend coverage Saturday as a “wsste of time” minutes after the network reportedly critically on serious issues facing VA hospitals across the country as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

Today Trump went after Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace (yet again), calling him a “Mike Wallace wannabe” and saying Wallace’s show is worse than Meet the Press or Face the Nation:

It’s unclear what specifically set Trump off about today’s Fox News Sunday. At one point Wallace brought up the New York Times report about the president not acting sooner on the coronavirus and asked, “How much did those lost weeks cost us?”

Later on during the panel segment, Wallace asked former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer about the president’s briefings, remarking that while Trump was originally getting “high marks,” more recently “you saw him getting into fights with governors he did not think were sufficiently appreciative or reporters.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: