President Donald Trump went after Fox News’ weekend coverage Saturday as a “wsste of time” minutes after the network reportedly critically on serious issues facing VA hospitals across the country as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

Today Trump went after Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace (yet again), calling him a “Mike Wallace wannabe” and saying Wallace’s show is worse than Meet the Press or Face the Nation:

Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It’s a whole new ballgame over there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

It’s unclear what specifically set Trump off about today’s Fox News Sunday. At one point Wallace brought up the New York Times report about the president not acting sooner on the coronavirus and asked, “How much did those lost weeks cost us?”

Later on during the panel segment, Wallace asked former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer about the president’s briefings, remarking that while Trump was originally getting “high marks,” more recently “you saw him getting into fights with governors he did not think were sufficiently appreciative or reporters.”

