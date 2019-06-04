Trump Goes Off on ‘Washed Up Psycho’ Bette Midler For Spreading Fake Quote: ‘A Sick Scammer!’

President Donald Trump is still in the UK, and around 1:30 am there, the President of the United States went on a tear against Bette Midler.

Yesterday Midler apologized after being called out for sharing a fake quote of Trump’s, saying, “Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true!”

I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true! Fact Check: Did Trump say in '98 Republicans are dumb? https://t.co/NY9s6V49el via @rgj — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2019

The president reacted in a late-night tweet by calling Midler a “washed up psycho” and a “sick scammer!”

Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

Trump blasted Midler after ripping Chuck Schumer on Twitter too, hours after hosting Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, for dinner.

