comScore

Trump Goes Off on ‘Washed Up Psycho’ Bette Midler For Spreading Fake Quote: ‘A Sick Scammer!’

By Josh FeldmanJun 4th, 2019, 8:43 pm

President Donald Trump is still in the UK, and around 1:30 am there, the President of the United States went on a tear against Bette Midler.

Yesterday Midler apologized after being called out for sharing a fake quote of Trump’s, saying, “Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true!”

The president reacted in a late-night tweet by calling Midler a “washed up psycho” and a “sick scammer!”

Trump blasted Midler after ripping Chuck Schumer on Twitter too, hours after hosting Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, for dinner.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

Your server is running PHP version 5.4.16 but WordPress 5.2.1 requires at least 5.6.20.
You may also like: