President Donald Trump has considered replacing acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney with White House counselor and former 2016 Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, or Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Liddell, according to a report from Bloomberg which indicates the president is increasingly displeased with Mulvaney.

“About a month ago, Trump said to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in front of a roomful of staff: You have such great ideas, why don’t you be my chief? He has made similar remarks about Chris Liddell, a deputy chief of staff at the White House, according to people familiar with the matter,” reported Bloomberg on Tuesday, adding that, “He’s also asked advisers whether his counselor Kellyanne Conway would be a good chief of staff.”

Bloomberg noted that the claims “are a sign of the president’s growing discontent” with Mulvaney, although a source told Bloomberg that Mnuchin is not under serious consideration because his removal as head of Treasury would not be received well by the markets — as he is considered to be a stabilizing force.

Mulvaney has served as acting Chief of Staff since January.

