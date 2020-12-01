A bipartisan group of “centrist” senators are reportedly pushing for a coronavirus deal with no second stimulus check.

According to the Washington Post, the group of “centrist and dealmaker type” senators — that includes Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-WV), and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) — are expected to announce their $908 billion proposal in a press conference on Tuesday.

“It would provide $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits — a lower amount than the $600 per week sought by Democrats, while still offering substantial relief to tens of millions of jobless Americans — for four more months,” the Washington Post reported, adding that the “agreement includes $240 billion in funding for state and local governments,” and “a six-month moratorium on some coronavirus-related lawsuits against firms and other entities.”

Americans protested the absence of a second stimulus check in the proposal, calling the deal “lousy.”

Wow sounds very lousy https://t.co/mXUCps9WLg — Malcolm Harris (@BigMeanInternet) December 1, 2020

no stimulus checks and a liability shield is the kind of bipartisan compromise that you hear the american people screaming out for https://t.co/FTCWpMVhLy — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) December 1, 2020

kinda looks like shit, but i guess thats all we can expect in neoliberal nightmare US https://t.co/mkUp2oZcmq — jack the grinch (@jackallisonLOL) December 1, 2020

This seems 1.) Not as good as previous iterations of bipartisan proposals. 2.) Far superior to the “let 12 million people lose unemployment benefits in 25 days” default. https://t.co/LZ9bhbKX4a — Matt Darling 🌐💸🌇 (@besttrousers) December 1, 2020

