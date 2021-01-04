He barely said hello. He barely even stepped off the plane. He didn’t even clear his throat. Right off the bat, President Donald Trump greeted his rally crowd in Dalton, GA Monday night by wrongly claiming he won the state — and the country.

Just seconds into his speech, the president got right down to business.

“I want to thank you very much. Hello Georgia,” Trump said. “By the way, there’s no way we lost Georgia. There’s no way. That was a rigged election. But we’re still fighting it.”

The comment was met with massive cheers from the crowd in Dalton. From there, Trump vaguely said “you will see what will happen” relating to the election.

He added, falsely, “I’ve had two elections. I won both of them, it’s amazing. And I actually did much better on the second one.”

