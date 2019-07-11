President Donald Trump opened Thursday morning with a four-part tweetstorm initially based on the White House Social Media Summit to be held later in the day, but quickly turned to predictable jags of Fake News lamentations, criticism of Democratic candidates, and resolved on an oddly boastful note.

The White House is hosting a summit of pro-Trump social media influencers, and according to Trump, a “big subject” will be the “tremendous dishonesty, bias and suppression” by certain social media platforms. Representatives from Facebook and Google have notably not been invited to participate, however.

The president then went on to joke about how he will stay in office for more than the two terms allowed by law, saying “When I ultimately leave office in six………years, or maybe 10 or 14 (just kidding)” before claiming how “Fake News” will go out of business for “lack of credibility, or approval, from the public.” Not clear how his leaving office will lead to the media business officially dying, but that’s the president’s take.

After some predictable dings on Democratic candidate Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, Trump appeared to have some braggadocious fun by referring to himself in the third person as “so great looking and smart, a true Stable Genius!”

Trump tweeted:

A big subject today at the White House Social Media Summit will be the tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain companies. We will not let them get away with it much longer. The Fake News Media will also be there, but for a limited period.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

….The Fake News is not as important, or as powerful, as Social Media. They have lost tremendous credibility since that day in November, 2016, that I came down the escalator with the person who was to become your future First Lady. When I ultimately leave office in six…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

….years, or maybe 10 or 14 (just kidding), they will quickly go out of business for lack of credibility, or approval, from the public. That’s why they will all be Endorsing me at some point, one way or the other. Could you imagine having Sleepy Joe Biden, or @AlfredENeuman99,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

…or a very nervous and skinny version of Pocahontas (1000/24th), as your President, rather than what you have now, so great looking and smart, a true Stable Genius! Sorry to say that even Social Media would be driven out of business along with, and finally, the Fake News Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

So great looking and smart, a true Stable Genius? Well if you say so, though some might note the old adages “the stronger the argument, the weaker the case.”

