President Donald Trump attacked Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, mockingly claiming the New York governor was “begging” for federal government assistance to fight the coronavirus.

“Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc,” Trump tweeted. “I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen!”

Trump’s tweet comes after Cuomo repeatedly swatted down the president’s claim to have “total authority” on when states will end their coronavirus lockdowns in a series of interviews. Cuomo said on Monday night that he would sue Trump if he tried to force New York to re-open too early, and on Tuesday, the governor went on a media tour where he called Trump’s claims to power “unconstitutional.” He also said “there’s no value” in the president’s coronavirus press conferences.

UPDATE 11:08 a.m. EST: Trump followed that missive up with an absolutely baffling new tweet:

Tell the Democrat Governors that “Mutiny On The Bounty” was one of my all time favorite movies. A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020

