Trump Mocks Cuomo as ‘Begging’ for His Help After NY Gov Contests His Claims to ‘Total Authority’

By Ken MeyerApr 14th, 2020, 10:45 am

Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump attacked Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, mockingly claiming the New York governor was “begging” for federal government assistance to fight the coronavirus.

“Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc,” Trump tweeted. “I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen!”

Trump’s tweet comes after Cuomo repeatedly swatted down the president’s claim to have “total authority” on when states will end their coronavirus lockdowns in a series of interviews. Cuomo said on Monday night that he would sue Trump if he tried to force New York to re-open too early, and on Tuesday, the governor went on a media tour where he called Trump’s claims to power “unconstitutional.” He also said “there’s no value” in the president’s coronavirus press conferences.

UPDATE 11:08 a.m. EST: Trump followed that missive up with an absolutely baffling new tweet:

