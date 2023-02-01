Trump Pimps Article Quoting Bob Woodward 48 Hours After Suing Him for 49 Million Bucks

Former President Donald Trump is not one to pass up a chance to promote a comment from anyone who agrees with him — even when he just sued that person two days ago.

On Monday, the ex-president filed a lawsuit against veteran journalist Bob Woodward, claiming that the recordings he included in the audiobook version of his 2020 book Rage were shared “without President Trump’s permission.”

Trump’s lawyers acknowledged that their client had agreed to be recorded by Woodward for on-the-record interviews, but nonetheless argued that such permission did not include releasing the audio recordings, and demanded $49 million in damages from Woodward and his publisher, Simon & Schuster Inc.

CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy’s Reliable Sources newsletter quoted a string of legal experts who scoffed at Trump’s latest litigation as “meritless” (including Floyd Abrams, father of Mediaite founder Dan Abrams), and noted that the former president “is known for lying, maligning the press, pulling political stunts, and — especially — filing frivolous lawsuits against perceived enemies.”

Regardless of the potential merits or lack thereof of Trump’s complaint, Wednesday is a brand new day and there’s a quote that conforms to Trump’s worldview to promote.

“Bob Woodward scolds media colleagues for Trump Russia coverage, says American public was ‘cheated,'” wrote Trump on Truth Social, quoting a headline and linking to an article at Just the News, a website run by Trump ally John Solomon.

The article mentions Trump’s lawsuit against Woodward in the subheading (“Liberal journalist Bob Woodward turns on mainstream media for failing to properly vet the Trump-Russia collusion narrative, then gets sued by Trump.”) and at the end of the article, but otherwise touts Woodward’s comments criticizing “the mainstream media at large, calling for a self-assessment from the entire industry.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com