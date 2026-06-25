Fox’s Jessica Tarlov Floats Way for Dems to Still Keep Controversial NYC DSA Candidate Out of Congress

Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov offered her take on the top-rated show, The Five, following Zohrna Mamdani’s sweep in New York’s primaries on Tuesday night. Several of the Mamdani-backed candidates knocked out House incumbents and party establishment picks, with Darializa Avila Chevalier, in particular, sparking controversy over her past inflammatory rhetoric – including explicit attacks on the U.S., the Democratic Party, and Israel.

Co-host Dana Perino introduced the topic on Wednesday’s show and turned to Tarlov, noting that the “hijacking of the Democratic Party is well underway.”

“In certain locations. Yes. And first of all, I don’t know who responded that way, but they should not arguably have that job, because that’s not how you talk to a constituent, and it’s not how you address what is a very serious fissure within our party and something that could end up co-opting certainly the national attention on the party is,” Tarlov replied, adding:

That, and that’s what I’ve been thinking a lot about. I mean, Greg [Gutfeld] is right. New York City is a very blue city. Right. So people with the DSA platform can win here. They cannot win nationwide. They cannot win in swing districts. So I’m in two minds about last night. If I wanted to be glass-half-full, I would tell you all about Cait Conley in New York 17, who’s gonna be running against Mike Lawler. Six combat tours, Iraq and Afghanistan, national security background. She was the candidate Mike Lawler didn’t wanna face, and he’s going to. She could pick up that seat, or Ben McAdams in Utah’s first. He was a moderate congressman. He got redistricted out in 2020. He’s back and won the nomination, and beat a bunch of progressives. That is good news, because we need to get to 218 seats. And that’s what Speaker Jeffries is focused on. The other side of me, who is also someone who lives here in this city and cares deeply about it, is disturbed particularly about what happened with that Darializa Avila Chevalier and Adriano Espaillat — who, by the way, is not a blue dog Democrat. The guy is as progressive as it comes, Medicare for all. He’s the chair of the Hispanic Caucus. He’s also, I believe, the first undocumented immigrant who ever went on to become a member of Congress. That is a story to be celebrated, and a lot of moderate Dems, like Gregory Meeks, Nydia Velázquez, who retired — so was the New York Seventh seat — pointing out, if you want to get stuff done in Washington, you know what matters? Seniority. And you know who had seniority? Espaillat. What’s going to happen now when you’re sending these three novices, essentially, down there, right, who don’t know how to fight in appropriations, who are, you know, at the celebration parties — there were people chanting, “You’re next, you’re next,” about Hakeem Jeffries. You think that he’s going to be smiling at you and saying, “Yeah, I’m here to give you whatever you want?”

Tarlov, who occupies the show’s liberal seat, wrapped her take by floating the possibility that Democrats may still try to take down Chevalier, who won her primary in an election that saw very low voter turnout. “What will be really interesting to see is if Espaillat or somebody else runs as an independent for the general election, and then sees what happens if there’s that kind of competition,” Tarlov offered.

“Jesse, there feels like there’s this momentum behind this DSA guys. And Zoran Mamdani barely won his election, but now he’s leading the party,” Perino asked, pivoting to Jesse Watters.

“Well, ‘Hips’ [Hakeem Jeffries] is cooked, so is Schumer. They have no clout. They got rocked on their home turf. So bye-bye. This is dangerous. You don’t think these people can springboard to become governor, senator, AG? This is how it happens,” Watters replied, before going off on a wild rant:

You guys run your little power centers in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York. All of a sudden, you guys just populated all the higher offices in those states. And you guys are just going to sit back and do nothing with that power? You’re coming for us. You’re coming for our money. You’re coming for our people. You’re coming for our way of life. It’s not socialism, guys. This is communism. You can’t reason with these guys. You have to crush them. And we will, because we’re not going to let our greatest city get destroyed. We’re not gonna let our civilization get destroyed. These people are going to steal from us. These people want to hurt us.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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