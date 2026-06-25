‘Your Ideas Look Like You’: Chris Cuomo Absolutely Loses It on ‘Ugly Little Hater’ Stephen Miller

Chris Cuomo took numerous personal shots at White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller in response to his comments about the progressive wins in New York’s Democratic congressional primaries.

On Tuesday night, New York City once again became the talk of the nation after a trio of progressive candidates won their respective House primaries. Brad Lander, Claire Valdez, and Darializa Avila Chevalier were all endorsed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) and the NYC chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America; and their wins have been viewed nationally as the start of a major shift within the Democratic Party.

Republicans and moderate Democrats have been highly critical of the wins, arguing that the next generation of the party is moving too far to the left. In a series of tweets posted after New York’s primary results came in, Miller declared that the Democratic Party “imported a new electorate” and railed against the city having a high-percentage of non-English speakers, implying that immigration was to blame for the outcomes.

Democrats imported a new electorate and that electorate is remaking Congress. https://t.co/rvBNEUeIoR — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 24, 2026

In 2026, half of NYC residents speak a language other than English as their primary language and one-quarter of NYC residents lack English language proficiency. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 24, 2026

Change the voters, change the country. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 24, 2026

On Thursday’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Cuomo argued that Republican attacks would only result in the progressive base growing. He said:

And the more MAGA tries to demonize the reaction, the resistance, the stronger it will become. Keep calling them radical. Keep saying they hate the country. See what that does. You’re going to just put more and more people into their ranks. Why? Because they should be. The more you say that people thinking that what you’re doing is wrong makes them the problem, the more people you’re going to lose. “We need real Democrats to come and vote for us.” Why the f*ck would they vote for you, you ugly little hater? Why would they vote for you? Your head is a metaphor for how unappealing your ideas are. Your head is like the perfect vessel for the ideas that come out of it. Your ideas look like you. They look like Stephen Miller. Stephen Miller looks like what he’s selling you — this ugly, twisted, diseased version of a young man. Why would they vote? Why would they want to join you?

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