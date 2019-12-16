Trump Promotes Giuliani’s Ukraine ‘Research’ Documentary Filmed with OANN: ‘NO Wrongdoing’ by POTUS
In a series of tweets on Sunday, Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, teased his own “research” into Ukraine corruption, which he filmed in collaboration with the pro-Trump outlet One America News Network on a trip across Europe earlier this month.
“After hundreds of hours & months of research, I have garnered witnesses & documents which reveal the truth behind this impeachment, which includes NO wrongdoing by @realDonaldTrump,” tweeted Giuliani after noting that he traveled to Budapest, Kiev, and Vienna with OANN to film the segments.
Trump promoted Giuliani’s OANN documentary in a Monday morning retweet.
Budapest | Kiev | Vienna
After hundreds of hours & months of research, I have garnered witnesses & documents which reveal the truth behind this impeachment, which includes NO wrongdoing by @realDonaldTrump.
These threads only touch the surface. Read & watch all. More to come. pic.twitter.com/WDHGEZIxkw
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019
“Evidence revealed that corruption in 2016 was so extensive it was POTUS’s DUTY to ask for US-Ukraine investigation,” added the Trump lawyer, who visited the White House last week to brief the administration about his latest foray into Ukraine. “Impeachment is part of Dem cover-up. Extortion, bribery & money laundering goes beyond Biden’s. Also, DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump.”
Evidence revealed that corruption in 2016 was so extensive it was POTUS’s DUTY to ask for US-Ukraine investigation.
Impeachment is part of Dem cover-up.
Extortion, bribery & money laundering goes beyond Biden’s.
Also, DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump. pic.twitter.com/cfNFgPQ29J
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019
Witness Viktor Shokin:
Holds doc’s proving money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s.
Fired due to VP Biden’s threat not to release $1B in vital US aid.
Shokin’s med records show he was poisoned, died twice, and was revived.
Lots of heads will roll in Ukraine if this opens up. pic.twitter.com/1W1OgkumXA
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019
Giuliani, who filmed the segments with OANN’s Chanel Rion, went on to claim that the House Democrats’ impeachment efforts are “intended to obstruct…investigations of Obama-era corruption,” a reference, in part, to President Donald Trump’s belief that former Vice President Joe Biden killed an anti-corruption investigation into a Ukrainian natural gas company that Hunter Biden was on the board of. He also claimed that impeachment is a scheme to cover up “DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump” and insisted that there is “much more to come.”
Dem’s impeachment for innocent conduct is intended to obstruct the below investigations of Obama-era corruption:
– Billions of laundered $
– Billions, mostly US $, widely misused
– Extortion
– Bribery
– DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump
Much more to come.
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has requested that Giuliani appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss his most recent so-called “research” efforts in Ukraine, per a Politico report, but it is unclear if the former mayor of New York will take up the GOP lawmaker’s offer.
