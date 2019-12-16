In a series of tweets on Sunday, Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, teased his own “research” into Ukraine corruption, which he filmed in collaboration with the pro-Trump outlet One America News Network on a trip across Europe earlier this month.

“After hundreds of hours & months of research, I have garnered witnesses & documents which reveal the truth behind this impeachment, which includes NO wrongdoing by @realDonaldTrump,” tweeted Giuliani after noting that he traveled to Budapest, Kiev, and Vienna with OANN to film the segments.

Trump promoted Giuliani’s OANN documentary in a Monday morning retweet.

“Evidence revealed that corruption in 2016 was so extensive it was POTUS’s DUTY to ask for US-Ukraine investigation,” added the Trump lawyer, who visited the White House last week to brief the administration about his latest foray into Ukraine. “Impeachment is part of Dem cover-up. Extortion, bribery & money laundering goes beyond Biden’s. Also, DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump.”

Giuliani, who filmed the segments with OANN’s Chanel Rion, went on to claim that the House Democrats’ impeachment efforts are “intended to obstruct…investigations of Obama-era corruption,” a reference, in part, to President Donald Trump’s belief that former Vice President Joe Biden killed an anti-corruption investigation into a Ukrainian natural gas company that Hunter Biden was on the board of. He also claimed that impeachment is a scheme to cover up “DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump” and insisted that there is “much more to come.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has requested that Giuliani appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss his most recent so-called “research” efforts in Ukraine, per a Politico report, but it is unclear if the former mayor of New York will take up the GOP lawmaker’s offer.

