Former President Barack Obama reportedly claimed women are “indisputably” better than men, and would be superior world leaders, during a recent speech in Singapore.

According to the BBC, Obama declared at the private event, “Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us.”

“I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything… living standards and outcomes,” he expressed, adding, “If you look at the world and look at the problems it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way.”

“It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life,” he continued. “You are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self importance or your own power.”

Obama famously defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2008 Democratic primaries.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has rejected repeated calls to run for president, declaring earlier this year, “Eight years is enough. It is enough.”

