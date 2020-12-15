President Donald Trump has defended his retweeting of specious, outlandish and controversial tweets before, simply by saying that he was putting it out there. He didn’t necessarily agree with the “white power” chant in a video he promoted, for instance. He just thought it was worth seeing by his 80+ million Twitter followers.

Nonetheless, the outgoing president still sits in a bully pulpit. When he promotes the concept of putting in jail state officials, ostensibly over baseless and unproven claims of voter fraud? It’s a big deal.

In this instance, controversial pro-MAGA attorney Lin Wood claimed that President Trump “does not really like to fire people,” and posited that he “dislikes putting people in jail, especially ‘Republicans,'” (with the political moniker in scare quotes for full effect.) Wood then noted that President Trump gave Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “every chance to get it right. They refuse. They will soon be going to jail.”

President Trump @realDonaldTrump is a genuinely good man. He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially “Republicans.” He gave @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail. pic.twitter.com/7PMBLc8L2N — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 15, 2020

This particular missive came on the day after the Electoral College predictably followed through on its election of President-elect Joe Biden, a moment that is historically not terribly newsworthy, but is so in 2020 because President Trump still hasn’t conceded that he lost. Instead, Trump has ginned up baseless conspiracy theories that the election results in five swing states should be ignored because Democrats allegedly “rigged” the election.

However, Trump’s legal efforts to prove that claim have failed at nearly every turn, from nearly every level of court in the nation and by judges, many of whom are in their positions because Trump appointed them.

There is also no clear reason why Kemp and Raffensperger would go to jail, or what legal authority Wood is claiming the president to have to dictate in an authoritarian manner that these two should go to jail, ostensibly because Trump did not like the outcome of the Georgia election, which has been recounted three separate times.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]