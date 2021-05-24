Trump Puts Out a Lengthy Statement in Response to Report That No One Cares About His Statements

Former President Donald Trump, you may have noticed recently, has been communicating mostly through statements to get his message out. He’s done a few interviews here and there — his most recent of which was on Dan Bongino’s radio program — but it’s largely been statements posted to his website.

Trump still gets attention here and there for some of his statements, and he’s continued pushing his usual baseless claims about the 2020 election, but a recent Washington Post report found that online talk about the former president is at a pretty notable low point.

He still has a great deal of influence within the Republican party, but the Post report says that “social engagement around Trump… has nosedived 95 percent since January, to its lowest level since 2016.”

Trump’s entire website, including his blog, saw roughly 4 million visits in the week ending May 18 from desktop and mobile devices in the United States — about 60 percent of the week’s traffic for the right-wing websites Newsmax and the Gateway Pundit, according to an analysis by the online-analytics firm SimilarWeb, which tracks and estimates traffic and referrals for millions of websites.

So Trump put out a lengthy statement Monday in response to the report about how people aren’t paying that much attention to his statements.

The former president says in the statement that “Joe Biden is of no interest to anybody,” and he cites the ratings both of them got for their first joint addresses to Congress.

He goes after CNN and MSNBC for their ratings and says he’s “been doing very limited media so the American public could see just how big of a disaster the Biden Administration has been, and I was right.”

And then Trump gets to the Post report:

The Washington Post also incorrectly reported about my DonaldJTrump.com website viewership. We have not yet launched our own social media “platform,” but even the very basic site we have to post our statements has received 36.7 million views over the past month alone, and we’re getting more traffic to our website now than in 2020, an Election year! This number would be even greater if we were still on Twitter and Facebook, but since Big Tech has illegally banned me, tens of millions of our supporters have stopped using these platforms because they’ve become “boring” and nasty.

He calls the website “a temporary way of getting my thoguhts and ideas out to the public without the Fake News spin,” but adds, “The website is not a ‘platform.'”

When Fox News broke the news of Trump’s plans weeks ago, the headline said “Trump launches new communications platform months after Twitter, Facebook ban.”

Trump again hints at future plans for a platform beyond just his website posts.

