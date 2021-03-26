Former President Donald Trump put out a statement Friday night just so he could ask “Where’s Durham?”

To briefly recap: John Durham was picked by former Attorney General Bill Barr to oversee the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe. Durham is continuing that investigation in his capacity as special counsel, but there was a great deal of frustration from Trump and his allies that Durham did not produce any findings before the election.

On Friday night, Trump released a statement reading, “Where’s Durham? Is he a living, breathing human being? Will there ever be a Durham report?”

Feels like these statements are just getting shorter over time. pic.twitter.com/BC6HpxlF4z — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) March 26, 2021

Trump mentioned Durham in an interview this week, and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams highlighted that portion as “one of the most shocking” admissions he made.

When the former president was asked if the public will ever see the Durham report, Trump lamented how they haven’t seen it released yet and said, “They didn’t have to even appoint Durham. All they had to do is take the information they already had.”

He favorably cited the report from DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz, and as Abrams put it, that doesn’t make sense because while the Horowitz report was scathing in key respects, it “doesn’t support any of the arguments Donald Trump has made about the FBI being out to get him.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]