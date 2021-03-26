Biden’s Fox-Snubbing First Press Conference Draws Big Numbers for… Fox News

More than 3.2 million people tuned in to Fox News to watch President Joe Biden’s first White House press conference Thursday – more than the number of viewers for CNN and MSNBC at that time combined – only to see White House correspondent Peter Doocy be denied the chance to ask questions.

Doocy’s news-making back-and-forths with Biden are well–documented, so it was somewhat surprising that Biden didn’t call on Doocy during the hour-long presser. Fox certainly noticed. Nonetheless, the midday press conference was a ratings win for the network, drawing 3.24 million total viewers, and 515,000 in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54, according to Nielsen data. CNN was second, with 1.78 million total viewers, and 382,000 in the key demo. MSNBC was third, with 1.42 million total, and 162,000 viewers in the demo.

Fox averaged the most viewers in total day Thursday, with 1.92 million, and the most in the demo, with 318,000. MSNBC was second, with nearly 1.3 million total, and third in the demo, with 156,000. CNN was third in total day, averaging 868,000 total viewers, and 190,000 in the demo.

Fox also won prime time, with 3.28 million total viewers (again, more than CNN and MSNBC combined), and 566,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 2.18 million total viewers, and 267,000 in the demo. CNN averaged 1.04 million total viewers, and 234,000 in the demo.

The top three most-watched shows of the day were also on Fox, with Tucker Carlson Tonight getting the most total viewers, 3.39 million, and the third-most in the demo, with 554,000. Hannity was second in both, with 3.23 million total viewers, and 566,000 in the demo. The Ingraham Angle, with host Laura Ingraham’s phone interview with former President Donald Trump, was third in total viewers, with nearly 3.2 million, and first in the demo, with 577,000.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends was first in total viewers, with 1.18 million, and also in the demo, with 219,000. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.02 million total, and 135,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 455,000 total viewers and 107,000 in the demo.

