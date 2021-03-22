Dan Abrams Highlights ‘Shocking’ Admission From Trump That Durham Probe Is Pointless

Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams highlighted some new comments from Donald Trump that he called “one of the most shocking” takeaways from an interview out Monday.

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe interviewed the ex-president about a number of topics on the debut of her new podcast, including the Department of Justice. In particular, she brought up John Durham, who was appointed last year to oversee an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.

Last month reports confirmed the Durham investigation is still underway.

Boothe asked Trump, “Are we ever going to see the Durham report? Is there ever going to be any accountability?”

Trump said it’s “so sad” it’s taking so long and favorably cited the previous report from DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz.

“They didn’t have to even appoint Durham,” Trump said. “All they had to do is take the information they already had. There’s so much information as to corruptness and everything else, but they come after Republicans. No, it’s very deep. It’s a deep state and it’s very, very deep.”

On his SiriusXM program Monday, Abrams reminded listeners that while the Horowitz report found “real errors” in the FISA application process, when it came to the Russia investigation, “there was no evidence found that it was political in nature.”

Abrams was baffled that Trump would tout the Horowitz report in the first place when it “doesn’t support any of the arguments Donald Trump has made about the FBI being out to get him.”

Trump and a number of his allies talked-up the Durham report for most of last year, hoping that some findings would be released prior to the election.

So, Abrams pointed out, Trump now stating “they didn’t have to even appoint Durham” is pretty stunning:

‘They didn’t even have to appoint Durham.’ I agree. I agree. The Horowitz report was scathing. By the way, he was not some Obama guy. He worked in administrations of both parties, but regardless, he’s a straight shooter. The former president’s right about that. But I can’t believe he’s touting the Horowitz report. The Horowitz report, which concluded — they could find no evidence that any of it was politically motivated. Any of it. That’s what conservatives have been waiting for! On John Durham. This is a huge development. Clearly the former president recognizes that John Durham is not going to get him what he is hoping for. Because if he could have, he would have issued that report earlier.

You can listen above, via SiriusXM.

