Trump Rages at ‘Low Ratings Sleazebag’ Bill Maher and Fox News For Promoting Him: ‘He’s Laughing at You For Being Weak and Stupid!’

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Bill Maher and Fox News because the conservative cable news network has been airing clips of the latter’s commentary.

The liberal Maher, who hosts HBO’s Real Time and his podcast Club Random, has long been critical of the leftist wing of the progressivism, particularly the “woke” movement. Some Fox News shows have played clips of the host to show an example of a liberal who is fed up with some who share his ideology.

Maher has also been critical of Trump for years.

In 2013, Trump unsuccessfully sued the comedian for suggesting his father was actually an orangutan. Maher also said of Trump, “He’s a fat fucking fuck.”

On Thursday, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to slam Maher and Fox News for covering him occasionally. The former president also blasted CNN over its plan to air his weekly “Overtime” segment at the end of each Real Time episode on Friday nights.

“It amazes me that Fox News and soft Conservatives immediately put up Bill Maher on their Network when he makes a statement that is close to normal,” Trump wrote. “They think they’re being so cool, but MAGA people and real Conservatives view them as fools, playing right into the Radical Left’s hands, and don’t like it….”

“…Bill Maher is a Low Ratings sleazebag who should never be shown on a Conservative Network,” he continued. “He doesn’t believe in anything we stand for, and never will. He’s laughing at you for being weak and stupid!”

It’s not the first time Trump has melted down over Fox News airing Maher.

In July, he griped that “as soon as he says something that’s a little bit modest, or temperate, Fox and others put him on to explain ‘Oh look, Bill Maher! A Lefty! Bill Maher is saying wonderful things.’”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com