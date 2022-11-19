WATCH: Bill Maher Does Victory Dance Over America Telling Trump Republicans ‘Go F**K Yourselves!’ In Midterms

Comic and political pundit Bill Maher did a victory dance to celebrate what he called the American people telling Trump Republicans to “Go f*ck yourselves!” in the midterms.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, host Bill Maher devoted his “New Rules” segment to some at-times faint self-congratulation over the midterm elections that saw Trump-backed candidates and election deniers defeated in surprising numbers:

In 2022 against everybody’s predictions except Michael Moore, the deniers lost and the defiers won, and America showed the world that the reports of our death were slightly exaggerated. We went from God damn America to God damn, America. Maybe we’re not quite as crazy as we look.

Republicans showed they could dump their baggage and independents showed they could actually be independent. Usually they’re just closet Republicans, but this year they did what they never do in midterms.

They came out in droves for the party in power and told the party that ran on a platform of fuck elections: “go fuck yourselves.” Sometimes this country surprises you with its ability to revert back to sane.

We saw it when we elected the first Black president. We saw it with the acceptance of gay marriage and with the end of disco. We saw it when we ended prohibition and segregation and stopped allowing doctors to smoke during surgery. One day, we may even stop making comic book movies.

Sure, we’re a country that chose to deliberately eat Tide Pods, but how about some credit for when we eventually stopped? But this year? This year was something special. Our better angels haven’t put up a win like that in a long time. Turns out we’re not guilty by reason of insanity. And right now, I feel like we’re having a not as crazy as we thought moment. Let’s keep it going.