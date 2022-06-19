‘Kissing the A** of the Enemy!’ Trump Seethes Over Fox News Giving Positive Coverage to ‘Radical Left Maniac’ Bill Maher

Former President Donald Trump re-ignited his old feud with Bill Maher by complaining that Fox News and conservative outlets take notice of the Real Time host whenever he takes a position critiquing the Left.

As Trump ragged on CNN and the January 6 Committee during a speech in Southaven, TN on Saturday, he decided to revisit his longstanding dislike for Maher. Calling the Real Time host “a radical left maniac with modest television ratings,” Trump groaned that “as soon as he says something that’s a little bit modest, or temperate, Fox and others put him on to explain ‘Oh look, Bill Maher! A Lefty! Bill Maher is saying wonderful things.'”

“They play right into the hand of the enemy. It’s amazing,” Trump said. “I’m sure he laughs like hell at how stupid they are. They’re kissing the ass of the enemy, and in that case, his ass is not particularly pretty!”

Trump’s gripes stem from how outlets like Fox News have given coverage to Maher in past instances when he has criticized the media, defended right-wing positions, or taken issue with sociopolitical ideas that have been embraced by the progressive left. Maher has acknowledged Fox News’ interest in covering him, saying in the past that “It’s not me who changed — it’s the Left, who is now made up of a small contingent who’ve gone mental, and a large contingent who refuse to call them out for it. But I will.”

