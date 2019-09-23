Trump Rages Over Ukraine Whistleblower: ‘Is He On Our Country’s Side’

Moments ahead of his speech at the United Nations on Monday President Donald Trump took to Twitter and highlighted a Fox & Friends segment where House Intelligence Committee ranking Republican Devin Nunes flatly dismissed the whistleblower scandal. In his tweets, Trump questioned the whistleblower’s loyalty to the country, asking “Is he on our Country’s side.”

….know the correct facts. Is he on our Country’s side. Where does he come from. Is this all about Schiff & the Democrats again after years of being wrong? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2019

During his Fox & Friends appearance, Nunes shrugged off the president’s apparent effort to press Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden as a repeat of, what he called, “the Russia hoax.”

“The very thing they’re accusing President Trump of doing, Biden did and admitted that he did,” Nunes claimed. “Doesn’t it feel like the Russia hoax all over again? It’s like the Ukrainian hoax.”

[Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]

