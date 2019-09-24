Trump Rails Against Pelosi Announcing Impeachment Inquiry: ‘Witch Hunt Garbage’

President Donald Trump reacted to the announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry by Speaker Nancy Pelosi by raging against Democrats in a tweet.

Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and, of course, Maxine Waters! Can you believe this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Earlier today, suggesting it would be good for him.

At the center of this new impeachment push is Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine, following the reports about him pressing for an investigation into the Bidens and the halting of military aid to Ukraine apparently before that call took place.

Trump touted how people consider impeachment a “positive” for him and said it would help his reelection chances:

“They say it’s a positive for me,” Trump says of an impeachment inquiry, per UN pooler @agearan. “How can you do this and you haven’t even seen the phone call?” Then says he is going to win the election. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) September 24, 2019

Trump reacting to Pelosi impeachment decision: “The country’s doing the best it’s ever done and I’ve just heard she’d like to impeach” “They’re going to lose the election and they figure that this is a thing to do” (via @josh_wingrove) — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) September 24, 2019

He also made a point of calling it a “continuation of a witch hunt.”

Pres Trump again dismisses Democrats talk of impeachent as the “continuation of a witch hunt.” Questions how Dems can move forward on impeachment when they haven’t yet seen the transcript of his phone call with Pres Zelenskiy of Ukraine, which he says he’ll release on Wednesday. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 24, 2019

