CNN Drops Ken Cuccinelli After Report He’s Joining Trump Administration in Top Immigration Role

President Donald Trump is picking Ken Cuccinelli for a major immigration position at Homeland Security, according to new reports.

The New York Times reported today that Cuccinelli was selected by Trump to “coordinate the administration’s immigration policies.” This follows a report that Kris Kobach was being considered for “immigration czar,” but that he had a list of demands first.

Cuccinelli had been a CNN contributor, but in covering the news today, CNN’s John King noted he’s “no longer” in that role.

During the 2016 Republican National Convention, Cuccinelli briefly got some attention for his role in a floor protest that led to Cuccinelli throwing his credentials on the ground and Don Jr. saying he looked like an idiot:

When @KenCuccinelli tossed his 2016 RNC credential on floor in disgust with “Trump RNC team,” @DonaldJTrumpJr told me he and others protesting “look like idiots.” Now @maggieNYT and @KannoYoungs report Cuccinelli may become Trump immigration policy chief: https://t.co/xDD4IqyqkL pic.twitter.com/HxjUAC0yAh — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) May 21, 2019

Apparently Cuccinelli’s role may not be the official “immigration czar”––per Politico the exact role is “still under discussion.”

[image via screengrab]

