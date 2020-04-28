The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump received over a dozen classified briefings on the threat of the coronavirus pandemic by U.S. intelligence agencies in January and February. During this time the commander in chief played down the threat of the deadly contagion, “according to current and U.S. officials.”

The debate over rear-view mirror, or revisionist history-telling, has become a political football with an enormous impact on the coming general election. Reports of a deadly novel coronavirus in the Wuhan province of China began to surface nationally in January, and in February concerns of the Covid-19 virus coming to U.S. shores became very serious to any person following the news. President Trump, however, notoriously dismissed the threat, saying that it would magically go away and that soon, no one would have it in the United States.

But The Washington Post reports claims that Trump ignored over a dozen efforts from intel agencies that were urgently trying to raise the alarm with the president, either in Presidential Daily Briefings (PDBs) or in-person intel updates. Writing for WaPo, Greg Miller and Ellen Nakashima report:

But the alarms appear to have failed to register with the president, who routinely skips reading the PDB and has at times shown little patience for even the oral summary he takes two or three times per week, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss classified material.

The advisories being relayed by U.S. spy agencies were part of a broader collection of worrisome signals that came during a period now regarded by many public health officials and other experts as a squandered opportunity to contain the outbreak.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 56,000 people in the United States have died of Covid-19. Recent projections of expected deaths have recently risen to more than 74,000 total American deaths. Read the Washington Post article here.

