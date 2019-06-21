Trump Responds to E. Jean Carroll Accusing Him of Sexual Assault: Trying to Sell a Book With ‘False Stories’

President Donald Trump responded in a statement today to a serious accusation of sexual assault against him by writer E. Jean Carroll.

Carroll––the 16th woman who has come out with allegations against Trump––wrote the following about their encounter years ago:

The moment the dressing-room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head quite badly, and puts his mouth against my lips. I am so shocked I shove him back and start laughing again. He seizes both my arms and pushes me up against the wall a second time, and, as I become aware of how large he is, he holds me against the wall with his shoulder and jams his hand under my coat dress and pulls down my tights. I am astonished by what I’m about to write: I keep laughing. The next moment, still wearing correct business attire, shirt, tie, suit jacket, overcoat, he opens the overcoat, unzips his pants, and, forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I’m not certain — inside me. It turns into a colossal struggle. I am wearing a pair of sturdy black patent-leather four-inch Barneys high heels, which puts my height around six-one, and I try to stomp his foot. I try to push him off with my one free hand — for some reason, I keep holding my purse with the other — and I finally get a knee up high enough to push him out and off and I turn, open the door, and run out of the dressing room.

She said that she never came forward before because “receiving death threats, being driven from my home, being dismissed, being dragged through the mud, and joining the 15 women who’ve come forward with credible stories about how the man grabbed, badgered, belittled, mauled, molested, and assaulted them, only to see the man turn it around, deny, threaten, and attack them, never sounded like much fun.”

In his statement sent out by the White House this afternoon, Trump says, “I’ve never met this person in my life. She is trying to sell a new book––that should indicate her motivation.” (The piece includes a photograph identifying Carroll, her then-husband, and Donald and Ivana Trump together.)

The statement decries “fake news” from a “dying publication” and says, “Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves.”

It concludes by saying, “If anyone has information that the Democratic Party is working with Ms. Carroll or New York Magazine, please notify us as soon as possible. The world should know what’s really going on. It is a disgrace and people should pay dearly for such false accusations.”

