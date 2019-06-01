comScore

Trump Retweets a Dozen Posts About Franklin Graham Calling Americans to Pray for Him

By Connor MannionJun 1st, 2019, 8:00 pm

President Donald Trump put out a slew of retweets Saturday night, many of them focused on evangelist Franklin Graham’s recent call for Americans to pray for the president.

Graham said he plans to name Sunday, June 2 as a “special day of prayer” to protect Trump from his “enemies.”

“We’re on the edge of a precipice,” Graham told CNN. “Time is short. We need to pray for God to intervene. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President.”


In addition to the tweets about the special day of prayer, Trump also retweeted CBN anchor Jenna Browder’s post advertising her show on CBN.

