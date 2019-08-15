President Donald Trump promoted two Twitter posts blaming the Parkland shooting and Larry Nassar’s sexual assault of gymnasts on law enforcement and the FBI, saying “sadly, there is much truth to this!”

Andrew, thank you! We will never forgive or forget. https://t.co/giSOLlCckV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019

Sadly, much truth to this! https://t.co/KG9HNbyrZh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019

Trump first retweeted aide Kellyanne Conway, who was herself promoting a Daily Caller interview with Parkland student Hunter Pollack arguing against gun control.

He then retweeted a claim from a random Twitter account claiming the FBI ignored investigating the Parkland shooter and Nassar in favor of investigating Trump.

The president is currently on vacation at his golf course in New Jersey, but is heading to New Hampshire tonight for a rally.

