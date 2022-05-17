It’s safe to assume former President Donald Trump doesn’t really have any allies on the Jan. 6 committee, and that all nine members believe he should bear at least some responsibility for the attack on the Capitol. But Trump thinks that of all the committee members, including seven Democrats, it’s actually Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) coming after him the hardest.

Speaking with the Washington Post, the former president said he’s gotten wind that Cheney is his most vocal opponent on the committee.

“From what people tell me, from what I hear from other congressmen, she’s like a crazed lunatic, she’s worse than anyone else,” Trump told the Post. “From what I’ve heard, she’s worse than any Democrat.”

Trump added that he regards Cheney as an even bigger foe than Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

The Washington Post report, authored by Jacqueline Alemany and Josh Dawsey, largely validates the former president’s belief. From the article:

Cheney’s unsparing and legal-minded approach toward Trump and the attack on the Capitol has distinguished her work on the panel. Colleagues say the lawyer by training is the most well-read and prepared lawmaker on the panel. Of the nine members, she has assumed the most aggressive posture toward the former president. “Cheney has wanted to make sure we keep the focus on Trump and the political effort to overthrow Biden’s majority in the electoral college and to attack the peaceful transfer of power,” a committee member said.

The Post reporters added that Cheney “has proved more aggressive than even some committee Democrats in wanting to go directly after Trump.”

