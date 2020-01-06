During his talk with Rush Limbaugh today, President Donald Trump talked about a recent dinner he had with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

The president was likely referring to his October dinner with Zuckerberg when he was in Washington. Zuckerberg himself was asked about it last month and was pretty light on details, simply saying, “We talked about a number of things that were on his mind and the topics that you’d read in the news around our work.”

As the president today talked about the size of his online followings, Trump brought up how “I had dinner with Mark Zuckerberg the other day” and claimed, “He said I’d like to congratulate you, you’re number one on Facebook. You know, it’s incredible.”

He went on to compliment Limbaugh on his ratings.

You can listen above, via The Rush Limbaugh Show.

