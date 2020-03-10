President Donald Trump bizarrely tweeted on Tuesday that Americans shouldn’t vote Democrat if they like “automobiles.”

“If you like automobils, how can you vote for a Democrat who all want to get rid of cars, as quickly as possible, especially if they are powered by gasoline,” he posted. “Remember also, no more than one car per family. I, on the other hand, have new plants being built all over Michigan, Plus!”

After social media users pointed out that he had spelled “automobiles” incorrectly, the president deleted the tweet and posted another with the error fixed.

If you like automobiles, how can you vote for a Democrat who all want to get rid of cars, as quickly as possible, especially if they are powered by gasoline. Remember also, no more than one car per family. I, on the other hand, have new plants being built all over Michigan, Plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2020

