President Donald Trump used part of his latest Twitter proclamations to continue his fight against former White House national security adviser John Bolton.

“Washed up Creepster John Bolton is a lowlife who should be in jail, money seized, for disseminating, for profit, highly Classified information,” Trump said. “Remember what they did to the young submarine sailor, but did nothing to Crooked Hillary. I ended up pardoning him – It wasn’t fair!”

Washed up Creepster John Bolton is a lowlife who should be in jail, money seized, for disseminating, for profit, highly Classified information. Remember what they did to the young submarine sailor, but did nothing to Crooked Hillary. I ended up pardoning him – It wasn’t fair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Bolton’s book — The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir — is a deeply unflattering portrayal of the president, and it generated mass publicity thanks in part to the Justice Department’s attempt to stop it. The department claimed Bolton’s book violates their prepublication review on classified information, but even though the court ruled that Bolton’s conduct “raises grave national security concerns,” he was legally cleared to go ahead, much to Trump’s anger.

Today is the day of the book’s release.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]