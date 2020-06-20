comScore

Trump Flips Out at ‘Despicable’ John Bolton After Judge Rules Bombshell Book Can Publish

By Caleb HoweJun 20th, 2020, 12:35 pm
U.S. President Trump with National Security Advisor John Bolton on July 12, 2018 in Belgium

Sean Gallup, Getty Images

A D.C. District Court judge ruled against President Donald Trump‘s effort to prevent former National Security Advisor John Bolton‘s book being published on the grounds that it contains classified information.

Bolton’s book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, will go ahead on schedule.

As the news spread, Trump lit into Bolton on Twitter, even quoting NeverTrump political consultant and frequent MSNBC guest Steve Schmidt, who works with The Lincoln Project.

Schmidt made those comments in a Tweet on Thursday. After Trump quoted him, he created a thread on the subject, saying that “no American has ever failed this country worse than you.”

The court’s decision this weekend may have been in Bolton’s favor, but it was not actually favorable toward Bolton.

“The government insists that the book contains sensitive information that could compromise national security,” Judge Royce C. Lamberth wrote on Saturday. He noted that Bolton is emphasizing his “substantial and extensive compliance with the review process” in answer to the unusual lawsuit by the administration.

“While Bolton’s unilateral conduct raises grave national security concerns, the government has not established that an injunction is an appropriate remedy,” the Judge said.

Trump brought up the decision directly, as positive for him based on that negative take on Bolton.

Trump called it a “COURT WIN” but, of course, it was not. The judge ruled against him. The book will be published, whether Bolton was insulted in the process or not.

