Trump Flips Out at ‘Despicable’ John Bolton After Judge Rules Bombshell Book Can Publish

A D.C. District Court judge ruled against President Donald Trump‘s effort to prevent former National Security Advisor John Bolton‘s book being published on the grounds that it contains classified information.

Bolton’s book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, will go ahead on schedule.

As the news spread, Trump lit into Bolton on Twitter, even quoting NeverTrump political consultant and frequent MSNBC guest Steve Schmidt, who works with The Lincoln Project.

Wow, I finally agree with failed political consultant Steve Schmidt, who called Wacko John Bolton “a despicable man who failed in his duty to protect America.” Also stated that he should never be allowed to serve in government again. So true! Plain and simple, John Bolton,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2020

…..who was all washed up until I brought him back and gave him a chance, broke the law by releasing Classified Information (in massive amounts). He must pay a very big price for this, as others have before him. This should never to happen again!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2020

Schmidt made those comments in a Tweet on Thursday. After Trump quoted him, he created a thread on the subject, saying that “no American has ever failed this country worse than you.”

The court’s decision this weekend may have been in Bolton’s favor, but it was not actually favorable toward Bolton.

“The government insists that the book contains sensitive information that could compromise national security,” Judge Royce C. Lamberth wrote on Saturday. He noted that Bolton is emphasizing his “substantial and extensive compliance with the review process” in answer to the unusual lawsuit by the administration.

“While Bolton’s unilateral conduct raises grave national security concerns, the government has not established that an injunction is an appropriate remedy,” the Judge said.

Trump brought up the decision directly, as positive for him based on that negative take on Bolton.

BIG COURT WIN against Bolton. Obviously, with the book already given out and leaked to many people and the media, nothing the highly respected Judge could have done about stopping it…BUT, strong & powerful statements & rulings on MONEY & on BREAKING CLASSIFICATION were made…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2020

….Bolton broke the law and has been called out and rebuked for so doing, with a really big price to pay. He likes dropping bombs on people, and killing them. Now he will have bombs dropped on him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2020

Trump called it a “COURT WIN” but, of course, it was not. The judge ruled against him. The book will be published, whether Bolton was insulted in the process or not.

