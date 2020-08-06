President Donald Trump spoke to supporters on Thursday as he went on a broad tirade that culminated with him bashing former Vice President Joe Biden on religion.

As Trump arrived in Cleveland, he heaped praise on Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R), who had to drop his plans to greet the president after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. After praising his own leadership, Trump turned toward his 2020 election rival and told his supporters “I wouldn’t say he’s at the top of his game, would you?”

Trump went on to claim that Biden’s presidency would lead to a financial crash, that the ex-veep is a conduit for “the radical left agenda,” and that Biden will “destroy your Second Amendment.”

“No religion, no anything,” Trump said. “Hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God. He’s against guns. He’s against energy, our kind of energy. I don’t think he’s going to do too well in Ohio. If he did, we’d have a big story.”

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign offered a statement to Mediaite on Trump’s remarks:

Joe Biden’s faith is at the core of who he is; he’s lived it with dignity his entire life, and it’s been a source of strength and comfort in times of extreme hardship. Donald Trump is the only president in our history to have tear-gassed peaceful Americans and thrown a priest out of his church just so he could profane it – and a Bible – for his own cynical optics as he sought to tear our nation apart at a moment of crisis and pain. And this comes just one day after Trump’s campaign abused a photo of Joe Biden praying in church to demean him, in one of the starkest expressions of weakness throughout this whole campaign.

Watch above, via Fox News.

