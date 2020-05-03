As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the United States, President Donald Trump decided to attack George W. Bush because his Republican predecessor wasn’t more supportive for him while he faced the possibility of impeachment.

The pandemic has killed over 67,000 Americans so far, and yet, Trump made it clear that as he watched Fox & Friends on Sunday, his mind was focused on who supported him throughout the Ukraine scandal and who did not.

“Oh bye [sic] the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside,” Trump said as he quote-tweeted Pete Hegseth. “He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history!”

.@PeteHegseth “Oh bye the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside.” @foxandfriends He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

Here’s the full video put out by the ex-president, who urged Americans to remain in solidarity throughout the ongoing health crisis.

A Message from President George W. Bush@TheCalltoUnite pic.twitter.com/FIn9wuOPTF — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) May 2, 2020

“Let us remember how small our differences are in the face of this shared threat,” said Bush. “In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants. We are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God. We rise or fall together.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

